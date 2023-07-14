Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Circle

FESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has announced to establish four new sub divisions, complaint office and a new grid station at Jhang Circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :FESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has announced to establish four new sub divisions, complaint office and a new grid station at Jhang Circle.

He made this announcement while inaugurating the construction of a state-of-the-art Transformer Reclamation Workshop (TRW) and up-gradation of 132-KV Jhang-II Grid Station at Jhang Circle.

He said that record electricity development projects had been completed in Jhang Circle with an estimated cost of Rs.5.6 billion.

He further said that a new grid station was constructed in Kamalia with Rs.622 million while the construction of a new grid station would start soon in Adda Gojra and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.700 million.

The new proposed Sub Divisions would be established at Kot Shakir, Haveli Bahadur Shah, Garh Mor and Shabbirabad.

The Chairman FESCO further said that construction of a modern Transformer Reclamation Workshop was inaugurated at Jhang and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.130 Million.

He said that this workshop would help in repair and prepare about 1000 transformers annually at local level. Resultantly, the officials of Jhang, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh and Kamalia would have no need to come to Faisalabad for repair of transformers, he said, adding that this workshop would also help FESCO in saving a lot of money in terms of transportation.

He further said that a 40-MVA Power Transformer had been installed at Jhang-II grid station with an estimated cost of Rs.

120 million and it would be helpful for consumers of the area to get relief from the problems of low voltage and tripping due to overload of grid station.

He also issued orders to replace and repair crooked and damaged poles in Jhang Circle within a period of one month.

He congratulated the officers and staff of Jhang Circle for their excellent performance despite shortage of staff.

Former Provincial Minister Maher Aslam Bharwana and former District Nazim Nawab Babar Ali Khan in their address appreciated the efforts of Chairman FESCO Malik Tahsin Awan and FESCO administration and thanked them for construction of a Transformer Workshop and up-gradation of grid station at Jhang Circle.

General Manager Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub in his address said that establishment of Transformer Workshop in Jhang Circle would be beneficial for both consumers and FESCO and it would be possible to solve the electricity related problems speedily.

He further said that up-gradation of Jhang-II grid would not only improve power distribution but also help in eliminating low voltage problem in addition to facilitate the consumers with new industrial and agricultural connections.

Chief Engineer Planning Faisal Raza Marth said that FESCO was determined to ensure provision of problem-free service to its consumers. In this regard, work on various projects was going on, he added.

Superintending Engineer Jhang Circle Afzal Kathia gave a detailed briefing to Chairman FESCO and officers about performance of the circle.