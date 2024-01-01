Open Menu

Contraband Seized, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Contraband seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with 1.5-kg of ice from the Faisalabad International

Airport here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force said the ANF team during search of

passengers recovered 1.

5-kg ice from a bag of a passenger, Waqas, who was going to

abroad through Flight No GF-0791.

The contraband was concealed in hidden pockets of the bag.

The accused was arrested and sent behind the bars after registering a case.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From

Recent Stories

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

39 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

59 minutes ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan