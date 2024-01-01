Contraband Seized, Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with 1.5-kg of ice from the Faisalabad International
Airport here on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force said the ANF team during search of
passengers recovered 1.
5-kg ice from a bag of a passenger, Waqas, who was going to
abroad through Flight No GF-0791.
The contraband was concealed in hidden pockets of the bag.
The accused was arrested and sent behind the bars after registering a case.