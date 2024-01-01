Contraband seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A drug peddler was arrested with 1.5-kg of ice from the Faisalabad International

Airport here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Narcotics Force said the ANF team during search of

passengers recovered 1.

5-kg ice from a bag of a passenger, Waqas, who was going to

abroad through Flight No GF-0791.

The contraband was concealed in hidden pockets of the bag.

The accused was arrested and sent behind the bars after registering a case.