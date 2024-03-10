Cop among two shot dead

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At-least two persons including a cop were killed in an incident of firing by unknown armed persons here.

According to the police officials, the incident took place in Khashki Bala area here, where unknown armed persons riding on a bike took two persons off the rickshaw and shot them dead.

The deceased were identified as policeman Ashfaq and his friend.

The dead bodies were immediately shifted to the local hospital, while police reached the spot and registered a case against the unknown accused and started a search operation.