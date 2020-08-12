Corona sample collection points set up at resorts in Galiyat

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Health department has established corona sample collection points at resorts in view of expected arrival of a large number of tourists on August 14.

These points have been established in three places including Natiya Galli, Barriyan and Ayubia.

In this regard Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan paid visit to these places and inspected arrangements of the health department.

Dr Shahid briefed the additional commissioner and said that collection centres had been set up at entry points of Galiyat for visitors to get checked for coronavirus.

He appealed people to avoid going to crowded places and comply with SOPs to stop spread of the contagious disease.