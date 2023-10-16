Corporate dairy farming in Cholistan vital to strengthen economy: ACS Saqib

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, emphasized the importance of utilizing uninhabited lands for cultivation and fostering corporate dairy farming due to the growing population

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, the Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, emphasized the importance of utilizing uninhabited lands for cultivation and fostering corporate dairy farming due to the growing population.

He stated the South Punjab Secretariat aims to initiate mega projects in corporate dairy farming to address the nation's food requirements and boost food exports. To facilitate these endeavors, a dedicated Investment Facilitation Council has been established by the Federal government.

Captain Saqib Zafar made these remarks during his visit to the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Bahawalpur. He was joined by Secretary of Livestock and Dairy Development for South Punjab, Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan, and Registrar Salman Mirza.

Highlighting the significance of the livestock sector in the country's economy, Captain Saqib Zafar noted that it plays a crucial role in earning foreign exchange through the export of leather garments derived from livestock. Moreover, livestock is a vital component of food security, supplying meat, butter, ghee, and milk. During his visit, he toured various departments and expressed appreciation for the research work conducted on livestock breeding.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan provided insight into Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, which spans a thousand acres and houses a total of 27 departments. This includes 15 undergraduate departments, 11 post-graduate departments, and one PD department, emphasizing its commitment to advancing veterinary and animal sciences.