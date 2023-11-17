Council reviews curriculum, faculty competence, research initiatives at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) made a visit to the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday and carried out an in-depth review of the academic curriculum, faculty competence, research initiatives, practical initiatives and infrastructure of the university.

NAEAC Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar and Dr. Kashif Sarfraz from the Institute of food and Nutritional Sciences, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, were part of the team from the council.

The council held a session with the University Management Team in which Sialkot University Registrar Muhammed Yaqoob, Inter-Faculty Links In-charge Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Allied Health Sciences Dr. Tanveer Ali Khan Sherwani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Sadia Ashraf participated.

Sialkot University Deputy Registrar Arif Aziz, deans, directors and faculty members were also present.

The council visited all labs of the Department of Dietetics and Nutritional Sciences (DNS) and held a dialogue session with students. Students appreciated the faculty and teaching at the university.

At the end of the visit, the council declared all the labs, classrooms and teaching of the university in accordance with the rules of the council and declared it satisfactory. The council delegation thanked Faisal Manzoor, chairman board of Governors USKT, and Muhammed Rehan Younis, executive director/vice chancellor USKT, over a warm welcome accorded to them.