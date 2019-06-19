Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) gets seven-day remand of outlaw in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Terrorism court here Wednesday awarded seven days physical remand of an alleged outlaw belonging to a banned outfit to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) ::Anti Terrorism court here Wednesday awarded seven days physical remand of an alleged outlaw belonging to a banned outfit to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

CTD had earlier arrested alleged outlaw Zafar Iqbal who was collecting donations for his banned organization.

The CTD team had recovered Rs100,000 cash and publicity material from his possession.