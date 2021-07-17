UrduPoint.com
Countries With Rule Of Law Always Made Headways: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

Countries with rule of law always made headways: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that countries with rule of law for all its citizens, rich and poor, alike had achieved progress and were prosperous whereas nations with two different sets of rules had doomed

BAGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that countries with rule of law for all its citizens, rich and poor, alike had achieved progress and were prosperous whereas nations with two different sets of rules had doomed.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the prime minister said that no nation on earth could aspire to rise unless there was uniform set of laws for the people.

"Those nations were destroyed who had no regard for rule of law or who had different rules for the rich and the poor," he said, regretting that in Pakistan, the justice system could not nab the big fish.

Amid clapping and slogans by the huge gathering, the prime minister referred to creation of State of Madina by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), in which no one was regarded as above the law.

In an apparent reference to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, the prime minister said that those leaders could not fight the case of the country who had their properties, wealth and business abroad.

He said he would live and die for Pakistan as he had no stakes outside the country, otherwise he would have never replied to US "absolutely not".

On the other hand, the other rulers would have allowed drone attacks inside the country, he added.

The prime minister linking his party's struggle for the future of the country, young generations and rule of law, declared that the people in Kashmir 'would never accept, liars, cowardice and corrupt as their leaders'.

The prime minister said that big looters had gathered in the country as they wanted one thing---NRO. "They want me to forgive them for their corruption and desire one set of laws for the rich and others for the poor," he added.

The prime minister said in the countries with uniform rule of law, it had never been thought of that a plunderer would ask for pardon.

In sarcastic tone, the prime minister (in veiled reference to Nawaz Sharif) said the Supreme Court had declared him guilty, a court of law had convicted and sentenced him, but the former prime minister produced fake medical documents to flee the country.

"No such acting had ever been performed in the Bollywood," he added.

The prime minister opined that a country with begging bowl could not stood on its feet.

He said under Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government's the country would be able to extend financial support to the poor countries.

The prime minister said in the state of Madina, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) made it clearly that previous nations were destroyed as they had no regard for the rule of law.

"Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) also inculcated a spirit of self-respect and ego in the downtrodden people who later rose to prominence in the world," he said, adding they had not influenced by the two mighty powerful Roman and Persian empires.

He said the nations were formed on the basis their ideologies. The people living in a country touched heights when they preferred their collective ideology over individual interests.

The prime minister said founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had strived for forty years of his life for those principles and emphatically pronounced anideology, which became a basis for the nation. These were the principles dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

