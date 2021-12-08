Country needs civil servants well equipped with knowledge/skills needed to address modern day issues: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Tuesday said that putting all the abilities into resolving problems of public, particularly the downtrodden segments of the society, by employing global best practices as well as devising out of the box solutions is the epitome of Civil Service

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Tuesday said that putting all the abilities into resolving problems of public, particularly the downtrodden segments of the society, by employing global best practices as well as devising out of the box solutions is the epitome of Civil Service.

He stated this while chairing an event at Akhuwat College University, Kasur at the conclusion of three weeks training exercise of officers of 49th Common Training Programme (CTP).

Shahzad Arbab said the country needs civil servants who are well equipped with the knowledge and skills required to address the modern day issues. "The initiative undertaken by Civil Service academy in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation is appreciable as it would help young civil servants to understand the problems of poor people and find the pertinent solutions.This initiative is also in line with the agenda of present government to reform Civil Service," he added.

The participants of the event included Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation, Omer Rasul, Director General Civil Service Academy, faculty of Civil Service Academy and officers of 49th CTP.

It may be noted that during 49th training programme ongoing at the Civil Services Academy, a training module was designed to provide the probationary officers ' first-hand opportunity' to observe ground realities faced by the under privileged sections of society.

Under this exercise the probationary officers were attached with 'individual households' existing in poor, under-privileged communities in and around Lahore. This exercise provided an opportunity to under-training officers to cultivate and nourish the qualities of empathy and compassion for the under privileged segments of country.

Akhuwat Foundation facilitated in implementation of this exercise and helped Civil Service Academy in selection of households and monitoring during the training.\932