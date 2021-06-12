Couple killed over matrimonial issue

A couple was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A couple was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Shahid, resident of Jhok Morh had contracted marriage with Iram Bibi of the same locality two years ago, against the will of her parents.

In a fit of grudge, some relatives of the girl, opened fire at the couple when they were walking on Syed Wala Road. Both received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

After the incident, the relatives of the Shahid gathered on the spot and blocked the road as a protest.

They also chanted slogans and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

On information, the area police reached the spot and dispersed the demonstrators by assuring them that accused involved in the heinous crime would soon be arrested.

Later, the police sent the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.