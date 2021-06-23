UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against MNA Javed Latif

A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case of defaming state institutions against PML-N MNA Javed Latif for an indefinite period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case of defaming state institutions against PML-N MNA Javed Latif for an indefinite period.

The court ordered the investigation officer for completing the challan as soon as possible besides allowing an application of Javed Latif for exemption from personal appearance in the matter.

Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza conducted the case proceedings at Model Town Courts.

A counsel for Javed Latif requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance till the filing of the challan, while submitting a written application for the purpose.

At this, the court directed the investigation officer to file the challan as soon as possible. The court allowing exemption application adjourned the further hearing till the filing of the challan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif in the matter.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

