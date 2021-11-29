Court awards death sentence in a murder case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan on Monday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan on Monday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case.

The accused Zia U Rehman was found guilty of killing Fahad in the area of the Police station Race Course.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 on him besides giving a death sentence. The convict had killed the victim over a family dispute in 2019.