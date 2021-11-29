UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence In A Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

The Additional and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan on Monday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan on Monday awarded death sentence to one accused in a murder case.

The accused Zia U Rehman was found guilty of killing Fahad in the area of the Police station Race Course.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 on him besides giving a death sentence. The convict had killed the victim over a family dispute in 2019.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine 2019 Family Race Court

Recent Stories

Fertilizer's price registers Rs. 400 per bag decre ..

Fertilizer's price registers Rs. 400 per bag decrease after PM's direction to ch ..

4 minutes ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

4 minutes ago
 Capital police put sincere efforts to facilitate c ..

Capital police put sincere efforts to facilitate citizens: DIG

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM visits Sindh Assembly

AJK PM visits Sindh Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Russia Unlikely to Return Mission at NATO in Bruss ..

Russia Unlikely to Return Mission at NATO in Brussels - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minis ..

Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.