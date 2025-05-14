Open Menu

Court Grants Permission For PTI Founder's Telephonic Talk With Sons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM

Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons

A special court on Wednesday rejected the review petition of the Adiala Jail authorities and ordered permission to PTI founder for having telephonic conversations with his sons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A special court on Wednesday rejected the review petition of the Adiala Jail authorities and ordered permission to PTI founder for having telephonic conversations with his sons.

The court also allowed PTI founder to have a medical check-up with personal physician.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case.

The court said in its decision that the court orders of January 10, January 28 and February 3 should be implemented. The court had issued order after going through all the facts, therefore the review petition of the Adiala Jail authorities is rejected.

Earlier, the PTI founder’s lawyers had requested to talk to the children and had a check-up with a personal physician, while the jail authorities submitted a response to the court’s previous order.

The Adiala Jail authorities’ report stated that there is no mention of talking to the children abroad and having a check-up with a personal physician in the jail rules.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail requested that the court reviewed the orders of January 10 and February 3, rejecting the request of the PTI founder to talk to his sons abroad and undergo a personal medical check-up.

