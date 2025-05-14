Open Menu

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Delegation Visits Bahawalpur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (BCCI)

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM

A delegation of Directorate of Community Broadcasting, Radio, TV and Film of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) visited Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A delegation of Directorate of Community Broadcasting, Radio, tv and Film of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) visited Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The delegation led by Senior Producer Zain and Senior Engineer, Usama held meeting with President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zafar Sharif. They discussed role of modern media in strengthening efforts to make national economy stronger and prosperous.

Talking to the delegation, Sharif said that modern media had been playing vital role in promoting business activities.

“Now marketing has changed its shape by depending on media more than on other sources,” he opined.

The BCCI President paid rich tributes to Prof Dr. Muhammad Shahzad Rana, ex-chairman and head of the Media Studies Department of the University for introducing broadcasting technologies and skills at the department. “We are proud of Prof Dr. Rana for preparing several teams of broadcasters and professionally trained journalists for many years,” he said.

