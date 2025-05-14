Open Menu

Operation "Bunyan Ul Marsoos" Taught A Lesson To Cowardly Enemy; DG PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM

Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has said that our armed forces had given an effective and timely response to Indian aggression and operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" had taught a lesson to a cowardly enemy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has said that our armed forces had given an effective and timely response to Indian aggression and operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" had taught a lesson to a cowardly enemy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that the Pakistan Air Force had created another history in the defence of the country with its excellent professionalism and dispelled India's misconception.

The retaliation has made it clear that Pakistan will never tolerate acts of hostility on its soil, he said and added that Pakistan enjoyed not only military strength but also moral superiority.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. The martyrdom of our innocent citizens has not gone unanswered, the enemy has faced the full consequences of its aggression.”

