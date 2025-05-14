Open Menu

Zero Tolerance Policy Against Encroachments: AC Kohat

District Administration Kohat has initiated effective measures on Wednesday to remove obstacles in the way of public facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) District Administration Kohat has initiated effective measures on Wednesday to remove obstacles in the way of public facilities.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Madam Nimra Owais took vigorous action against temporary encroachments in Kohat Main Bazaar, adjoining streets and other public passages.

During the action, carts and stalls erected on footpaths, roadsides and in front of shops were removed so that citizens do not face any difficulty in walking and traffic flow can be improved.

Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais said that the aim of these measures taken in the public interest is to make the markets clean, organized and accessible.

She added that the district administration is following a zero tolerance policy against encroachments and no kind of illegal encroachments will be tolerated.

Citizens appreciated this initiative of the administration and said that it will not only provide convenience to people coming to the markets for shopping but will also improve the overall beauty of the city.

The district administration has appealed to shopkeepers and cart drivers to remove encroachments on their own and conduct their business according to the law, otherwise strict action will be taken.

