11 Dead, 1,502 Injured In 1,290 Road Traffic Crashes Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 07:59 PM
The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122 ) responded to 1,290 road traffic crashes in the province during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122 ) responded to 1,290 road traffic crashes in the province during the last 24 hours.
In these road accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,502 were injured. Out of these, 640 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 862 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
The majority involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 866 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 240 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 301 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 90 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 89 victims.
The details further revealed that 1,513 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,236 males & 277 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 274 were under 18 years of age, 812 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 427 victims were reported above 40 years of age.
According to the data 1,232 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 36 vans, 14 passenger buses, 41 truck and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons
11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab
Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary heal ..
Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Kohat
Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation visits Bahawalpur Chamber of Comm ..
Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA
Seven suspects arrested with narcotics
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered
Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform
DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoints2 minutes ago
-
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons2 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary healthcare services2 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against encroachments: AC Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" taught a lesson to cowardly enemy; DG PHA2 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects arrested with narcotics27 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :Hashish recovered27 minutes ago
-
E-Procurement: Over 28,000 local, international firms register on PPRA platform35 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat explores sites for youth sports complex35 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide35 minutes ago
-
Valiant Armed Forces fortified by unwavering national resolve defended motherland in heroic manner: ..35 minutes ago