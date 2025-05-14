11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab

The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122 ) responded to 1,290 road traffic crashes in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122 ) responded to 1,290 road traffic crashes in the province during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,502 were injured. Out of these, 640 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 862 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 866 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 240 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 301 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 90 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 89 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,513 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,236 males & 277 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 274 were under 18 years of age, 812 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 427 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1,232 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 36 vans, 14 passenger buses, 41 truck and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.