An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought reply from Adiyala Jail administration on miscellaneous applications seeking additional facilities for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and to fix a separate day for meeting with legal team

Abbasi's lawyer pleaded before the court that the jail administration had not submitted its reply regarding provision of laptop, medical report and other facilities to his client. He said Abbasi had been brought through an armed vehicle which reflected him as accused of terrorism act.

To this Judge Muhammad Bashir said maybe this vehicle was used for safety of former prime minister.

The defence lawyer said Abbasi was a gentleman he did not need any security.

Abbasi's lawyer Zafarullah Khan further said a medical board had viewed the health condition of his client on directives of this court but its report had not been produced so far.

The doctors had recommended for two surgeries of former prime minister, he said.

He contended that the lawyers of accused were not given separate time to meet him in jail for legal consultation. The administration used to allow family members of Abbasi to meet him but a separate time should be fixed for lawyers as well.

Meanwhile, former information minister Maryam Aurangzeb also moved a petition to the same court seeking permission to meet Khaqan Abbasi in jail.

She said jail officials did not allow her to meet Abbasi after he had sent jail on judicial remand to which the court also sought jail administration's reply.