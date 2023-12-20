Court testifies ten witnesses in cipher case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A special court on Wednesday testified ten witnesses in the cipher case against founder chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the case in-camera at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The court has recorded the statements of a total of 12 accused so far in the case.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.