Open Menu

Court Testifies Ten Witnesses In Cipher Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Court testifies ten witnesses in cipher case

A special court on Wednesday testified ten witnesses in the cipher case against founder chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A special court on Wednesday testified ten witnesses in the cipher case against founder chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the case in-camera at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The court has recorded the statements of a total of 12 accused so far in the case.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain drain as part of talent hunt, ..

8 minutes ago
 All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML- ..

All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

11 minutes ago
 Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

20 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

17 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

17 minutes ago
Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

22 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

22 minutes ago
 Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

20 minutes ago
 Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

20 minutes ago
 Exporters get training on E-Commerce

Exporters get training on E-Commerce

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan