Court To Issue Judgment Regarding Shifting Of Cases: Justice Sattar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday remarked that his court would issue an order regarding the shifting of under proceeding cases to other benches
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday remarked that his court would issue an order regarding the shifting of under proceeding cases to other benches.
The court heard a contempt deputy registrars judicial and IT regarding shifting of case against DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB in a matter pertaining to citizen’s name on travel ban list.
The case of not removing the name of citizen Muhammad Sohail from the travel ban list despite the Dalit order
Contempt of court case against DG Passport and Immigration and Director NAB
During hearing, Assistant Attorney General argued that the March 12 order of this court was suspended by the new division bench.
Justice Sattar said that I will write the entire judgment regarding this case. He raised questions regarding the powers of the division bench.
He remarked that the division bench cannot make such an order on an interim order, for this you have to go to the Supreme Court.
Either we declare it null and void, then you go to the division bench, he said.
Justice Sattar remarked that the high court works under Article 199, the division bench can stop the single bench’s proceeding.
The Supreme Court is a superior court, therefore only the it can issue any order to the high court. The division bench is not a superior court it is just a forum, he said.
For the first time in history, the division bench stopped the High court judge from processing the case on an interim order.
The inquired the assistant registrar that did you receive an administrative order not to issue the cause list of this case.
Yes, of course, we received an administrative order that this should be placed in division bench, the Assistant Registrar Irfan said.
The court asked the Deputy Registrar that why you have not issued the cause list today. The deputy registrar said that no one has stopped him, if the case goes to the division bench, the cause list of the single bench of the case is not issued.
Justice Sattar said that I had issued you a show cause, I will not punish you but the law will take its own course.
Does the Acting Chief Justice have the power to transfer a case from one judge to another, he questioned?
Justice Babar Sattar said that I will write a judgment regarding shifting of the case.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public heari ..
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety2 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness2 minutes ago
-
Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public hearing3 minutes ago
-
Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Brig (R) Babar Alauddin1 hour ago
-
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces1 hour ago
-
Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours2 hours ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI founder2 hours ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University2 hours ago
-
Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station2 hours ago