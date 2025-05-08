Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday remarked that his court would issue an order regarding the shifting of under proceeding cases to other benches.

The court heard a contempt deputy registrars judicial and IT regarding shifting of case against DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB in a matter pertaining to citizen’s name on travel ban list.

During hearing, Assistant Attorney General argued that the March 12 order of this court was suspended by the new division bench.

Justice Sattar said that I will write the entire judgment regarding this case. He raised questions regarding the powers of the division bench.

He remarked that the division bench cannot make such an order on an interim order, for this you have to go to the Supreme Court.

Either we declare it null and void, then you go to the division bench, he said.

Justice Sattar remarked that the high court works under Article 199, the division bench can stop the single bench’s proceeding.

The Supreme Court is a superior court, therefore only the it can issue any order to the high court. The division bench is not a superior court it is just a forum, he said.

For the first time in history, the division bench stopped the High court judge from processing the case on an interim order.

The inquired the assistant registrar that did you receive an administrative order not to issue the cause list of this case.

Yes, of course, we received an administrative order that this should be placed in division bench, the Assistant Registrar Irfan said.

The court asked the Deputy Registrar that why you have not issued the cause list today. The deputy registrar said that no one has stopped him, if the case goes to the division bench, the cause list of the single bench of the case is not issued.

Justice Sattar said that I had issued you a show cause, I will not punish you but the law will take its own course.

Does the Acting Chief Justice have the power to transfer a case from one judge to another, he questioned?

Justice Babar Sattar said that I will write a judgment regarding shifting of the case.