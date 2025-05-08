Open Menu

Governor Kundi Hails Red Crescent’s Humanitarian Work

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday praised the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for its unwavering humanitarian efforts across the country, calling its services "a shining example of compassion in action"

Speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony held at the PRCS headquarters in Islamabad on the occasion of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, the Governor lauded the organization’s timely assistance to the victims of recent crises in District Kurram.

"The provincial branches of the Red Crescent responded swiftly to the needs of the affected people, despite road closures and a lack of timely response from the provincial government. Their commitment to delivering food and essential supplies on a daily basis deserves great appreciation," Kundi said.

The event was attended by PRCS Chairperson Farzana Naik, representatives of the International Red Cross, PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, and officials and volunteers from various disaster response organizations.

A documentary highlighting PRCS's humanitarian initiatives was showcased during the ceremony. Additionally, the Red Cross and PRCS jointly launched a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, and a live demonstration of first aid delivery was conducted.

Chairperson Farzana Naik thanked the Governor and other distinguished guests, presenting a report on the organization's national efforts and paying tribute to volunteers serving in all branches of the Red Crescent throughout Pakistan.

In his address, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of unity beyond political, geographical, racial, or religious differences, urging everyone to serve humanity in times of suffering and crisis.

He declared PRCS volunteers as the “true heroes of the nation” for their selfless service.

