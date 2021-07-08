COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 75 new infections in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 75 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,145 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 25,065 from Rawalpindi and 2080 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed Thursday that among the new cases,15 reported from Rawal Town, 34 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt,4 from Taxila, 2 from Murree,4 from Kahuta,2 from Gujjar Khan, 2 from Islamabad and one from KPK.

"Presently 38 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 9 in Holy Family Hospital,7 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,13 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 25,855 patients were discharged after recovery and 431 were quarantined including 253 at home and 178 in isolation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has warned that no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Eid ul Azha days aimed to effectively control the prevailing wave of coronavirus pandemic. Chairing a meeting to review the anti-C virus arrangements here at his office, he directed officials of the Livestock and Health department to ensure fumigation and spray of Cattle at the entry and exit points of the city for prevention of Congo virus.