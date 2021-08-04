COVID-19 national tally reports national positivity hovering over 8%

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National tally of COVID-19 on Wednesday recorded national positivity ratio during past 24 hours at 8.22 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The nerve center of the country on its official Twitter handle wrote the daily statistics of the disease indicators.

There were a total of 57,398 tests carried out for detecting the contagious disease among the masses in the country.

Some 4,722 people tested positive out of the total tests conducted across the country, the Forum wrote.

Some 46 infected people perished in last 24 hours who succumbed to the deadly virus.

In a separate tweet, the NCOC informed that the nation managed to administer 1,139,580 doses to the individuals in past 24 hours. The cumulative number of eligible population being vaccinated so far reached 33,059,676, it added.

