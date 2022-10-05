UrduPoint.com

CPO Distributes Prizes Over Arresting PO

October 05, 2022

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 10 police officials in recognition of their excellent performance for arresting a head-money Proclaimed Offender (PO)

During a formal ceremony here on Wednesday, the CPO said that Sub Inspector (SI) Munazir, SI Ejaz Ahmad, SI Muhammad Talha, head constables Muhammad Aslam and Oseen Ali, constables Farrukh Siddique, Muhammad Tahir, Farhan Khan, Zaheer Aslam and Haidar Abbas had arrested a notorious proclaimed offender Naeem alias Neema son of Muhammad Ali resident of Gujrat who was wanted to the police in dacoity cum murder cases due to which the government had fixed Rs.200,000 as his head money.

The CPO appreciated the excellent performance of police Jawans and said that they had not only arrested the head-money PO but also brought laurel for the department through their bravery.

