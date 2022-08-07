CPO reviews security arrangements of 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday visited and reviewed security arrangements of the main procession of 07 Muharram ul Harram which was taken out from Sadiqabad.

Along with the police officers, scholars, members of peace committee and officials of law enforcement were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari gave instructions to the concerned officials to remain vigilant on Muharram duty.

CPO directed senior officers should check duty from time to time and brief the officials on duty.

Rawalpindi Police was taking all measures to maintain law and order during Muharram, he added.

He said that code of conduct must be implemented to ensure the security during Muharram.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.