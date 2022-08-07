UrduPoint.com

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of 7th Muharram Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements of 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday visited and reviewed security arrangements of the main procession of 07 Muharram ul Harram which was taken out from Sadiqabad.

Along with the police officers, scholars, members of peace committee and officials of law enforcement were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari gave instructions to the concerned officials to remain vigilant on Muharram duty.

CPO directed senior officers should check duty from time to time and brief the officials on duty.

Rawalpindi Police was taking all measures to maintain law and order during Muharram, he added.

He said that code of conduct must be implemented to ensure the security during Muharram.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Sadiqabad Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

16 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

16 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.