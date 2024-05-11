Crackdown Against Tandoors, Restaurants Continue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Salman Qayyum Sheikh said on Saturday that crackdown
on tandoors and restaurants was continued in the district to ensure the provision
of naan and roti at govt fixed rates.
The Assistant Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioner Narowal was monitoring
the prices of naan and roti, says a handout.
In this regard, under the ongoing crackdown since April 15, a total of 2,530 inspections
were conducted in restaurants, tandoors and naan/roti shops in Narowal tehsil, in which
258 shopkeepers were imposed a total fine of Rs 368,500. A case was registered and
three people were arrested.
He said that prices of 100 gram roti at Rs 15 and 120 gram naan at Rs 20 were being
ensured strictly in the district.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan following devastating flash floods12 minutes ago
-
Civil defence training continues22 minutes ago
-
Police net three POs22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Majeed Amjad observed32 minutes ago
-
Air pollution causes by marble, bricks kiln factories irked residents of Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood1 hour ago
-
38 power pilferers caught1 hour ago
-
Three petrol agencies sealed1 hour ago
-
PM's coordinator extends best wishes to Punjab's new Governor2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 132 hours ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter2 hours ago