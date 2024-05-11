Open Menu

Crackdown Against Tandoors, Restaurants Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Crackdown against tandoors, restaurants continue

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Salman Qayyum Sheikh said on Saturday that crackdown

on tandoors and restaurants was continued in the district to ensure the provision

of naan and roti at govt fixed rates.

The Assistant Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioner Narowal was monitoring

the prices of naan and roti, says a handout.

In this regard, under the ongoing crackdown since April 15, a total of 2,530 inspections

were conducted in restaurants, tandoors and naan/roti shops in Narowal tehsil, in which

258 shopkeepers were imposed a total fine of Rs 368,500. A case was registered and

three people were arrested.

He said that prices of 100 gram roti at Rs 15 and 120 gram naan at Rs 20 were being

ensured strictly in the district.

Related Topics

Fine Narowal April Government

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

4 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

7 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

15 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

15 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

15 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

16 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan