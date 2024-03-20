Crackdown on beggars decided

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration has decided to take action against

professional beggars.

A special meeting was held under the chair of Assistant Commissioner

Ghulam arwar while Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, DSP Jameel Ahmed,

District Child Protection Center Fiaz Butt, Traffic Inspector Asad and Child Protection Officer

Nair Abbas participated in the meeting.

A committee under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner was made

for anti-beggining campaign.

On the direction of the DC, the assistant commissioner and DSP would monitor the

crackdown while the Social Welfare, Traffic Police and Child Protection Department

will assist.