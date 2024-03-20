Crackdown On Beggars Decided
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration has decided to take action against
professional beggars.
A special meeting was held under the chair of Assistant Commissioner
Ghulam arwar while Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, DSP Jameel Ahmed,
District Child Protection Center Fiaz Butt, Traffic Inspector Asad and Child Protection Officer
Nair Abbas participated in the meeting.
A committee under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner was made
for anti-beggining campaign.
On the direction of the DC, the assistant commissioner and DSP would monitor the
crackdown while the Social Welfare, Traffic Police and Child Protection Department
will assist.
Recent Stories
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRCRA to host annual Interfaith Iftar on March 2915 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests printing press owner on electricity theft20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Minister directs action against profiteers20 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA emphasizes the spiritual significance of calligraphy in Islamic culture30 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool urges provinces to harmonize food business rules30 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa express sorrow over tragic incident of mine Collapse in Harnai30 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members forego salaries, perks to promote austerity30 minutes ago
-
30 aspirants to contest Senate polls on 11 KP seats40 minutes ago
-
Posters with pictures of Quaid-e-Azam greets Pakistan Day in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two dacoits after encounter40 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visits to Police Stations50 minutes ago
-
World Meteorological Day to be observed on March 2350 minutes ago