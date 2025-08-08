FPAHS Issues Roll No. Slips For Diploma Exams
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:31 PM
The Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences (FPAHS) has announced that roll number slips for the Diploma Course Examination August 2025 have been uploaded to the FPAHS Web Portal and can be downloaded by respective institutes
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences (FPAHS) has announced that roll number slips for the Diploma Course Examination August 2025 have been uploaded to the FPAHS Web Portal and can be downloaded by respective institutes.
All students have been advised to collect their slips directly from their institutions.
According to details, over 37,000 students from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will appear in the examinations, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 29 in 23 different categories.
The examination will be conducted in 49 halls throughout the province under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rehman Afridi.
Around 400 staff members will be deployed for smooth conduct of the exams, while police will be stationed at all examination halls to ensure security.
Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rehman Afridi said that a Control Room has been set up in the Faculty, adding that there will be zero tolerance for any form of chatting during the examinations.
He said strict monitoring teams will be present in all halls to ensure discipline.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations
JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams
World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global part ..
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship
Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open
Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations4 minutes ago
-
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams4 minutes ago
-
Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open2 minutes ago
-
Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays2 minutes ago
-
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in 12 years with emphas ..8 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case8 minutes ago
-
Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparities8 minutes ago
-
Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going well in country: Azma Bokhari8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host International Industrial Expo in October2 minutes ago
-
Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University3 hours ago
-
Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children3 hours ago