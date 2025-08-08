FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

The Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences (FPAHS) has announced that roll number slips for the Diploma Course Examination August 2025 have been uploaded to the FPAHS Web Portal and can be downloaded by respective institutes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences (FPAHS) has announced that roll number slips for the Diploma Course Examination August 2025 have been uploaded to the FPAHS Web Portal and can be downloaded by respective institutes.

All students have been advised to collect their slips directly from their institutions.

According to details, over 37,000 students from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will appear in the examinations, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 29 in 23 different categories.

The examination will be conducted in 49 halls throughout the province under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rehman Afridi.

Around 400 staff members will be deployed for smooth conduct of the exams, while police will be stationed at all examination halls to ensure security.

Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rehman Afridi said that a Control Room has been set up in the Faculty, adding that there will be zero tolerance for any form of chatting during the examinations.

He said strict monitoring teams will be present in all halls to ensure discipline.

