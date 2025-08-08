Ready To Hold Talks With Opposition On National Issues: Amir Muqam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM
Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Friday said that they are ready to negotiate with the opposition on national issues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Friday said that they are ready to negotiate with the opposition on national issues.
If they want to hold talks on these matters, we will welcome it. However, they do not seem to have time for such discussions, he said.
He said the government has nothing to do with the decision regarding the Opposition Leader and it was made by the court.
Speaking to the media in Swabi, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that as far as the Opposition Chamber is concerned, it is still intact. The decision regarding the Opposition Leader was made by the court, and the government has no involvement in it.
He added, "If the opposition wants to discuss national issues, we are prepared for it. We will welcome such talks, listen to them, and accept their positive suggestions. But the opposition doesn't have time to talk about national matters."
The Federal Minister said that the entire nation observed August 5 as Kashmir Exploitation Day, but the opposition observed it as Imran Exploitation Day and tried to create division.
In response to a question about changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, "They may have a majority in the assembly, but there are internal divisions among them."
He concluded by saying, "This year, on the occasion of August 14, we will celebrate Independence Day along with the victory of the battle for truth."
APP/fam
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership
Independence day preparations in full swing
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations
JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon8 minutes ago
-
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership2 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations9 minutes ago
-
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams9 minutes ago
-
Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open8 minutes ago
-
Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays8 minutes ago
-
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in 12 years with emphas ..14 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case14 minutes ago
-
Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparities14 minutes ago