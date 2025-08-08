Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Friday said that they are ready to negotiate with the opposition on national issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025)

If they want to hold talks on these matters, we will welcome it. However, they do not seem to have time for such discussions, he said.

He said the government has nothing to do with the decision regarding the Opposition Leader and it was made by the court.

He added, "If the opposition wants to discuss national issues, we are prepared for it. We will welcome such talks, listen to them, and accept their positive suggestions. But the opposition doesn't have time to talk about national matters."

He added, "If the opposition wants to discuss national issues, we are prepared for it. We will welcome such talks, listen to them, and accept their positive suggestions. But the opposition doesn't have time to talk about national matters."

The Federal Minister said that the entire nation observed August 5 as Kashmir Exploitation Day, but the opposition observed it as Imran Exploitation Day and tried to create division.

In response to a question about changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, "They may have a majority in the assembly, but there are internal divisions among them."

He concluded by saying, "This year, on the occasion of August 14, we will celebrate Independence Day along with the victory of the battle for truth."

APP/fam

