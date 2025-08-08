Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC Strengthen Partnership
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Discover Pakistan tv Chairman, Dr. Kaiser Rafiq, recently met with the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC) team at their headquarters.
The meeting, attended by PRBC Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, aimed to further strengthen the existing partnership between Discover Pakistan TV and PRBC, said in a press release received here.
The partnership focuses on enhancing bilateral trade between Romania and Pakistan, promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.
Both parties discussed ways to further strengthen their collaboration, building on the existing partnership.
Dr. Rafiq appreciated Farooqi's contribution to Discover Pakistan TV, highlighting the value of his insights and support as a member of their board of Advisors.
Atif Farooqi said, the partnership between Discover Pakistan TV and PRBC aims to leverage Discover Pakistan's digital platforms to showcase Pakistan's industrial capabilities, history, and economic importance, as well as Romania's industrial strength and key sectors. This collaboration is expected to promote trade, tourism, and economic cooperation between the two countries.
He said, by working together, Discover Pakistan TV and PRBC seek to create new opportunities for businesses and investors, fostering a stronger relationship between Pakistan and Romania.
