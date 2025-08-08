Zero Dengue Case In Last 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has released an updated data on dengue prevention and control showing a total of 4,275 patients have been screened, with 43 confirmed cases, including 24 in Rawalpindi and 19 in Murree
According to the update, currently 10 cases are admitted, with 5 still under treatment and no deaths have been reported.
Vector surveillance since January shows 1,189 teams were formulated who have checked 2,230,577 houses of which 53,136 have been identified as positive cases.
A total of 109,817 spots checked of which 10,715 were positive spots, and 63,831 were detected with larvae presence.
Punitive actions this year include 206 FIRs, 11 spots sealings, 448 challans issued and a fine over Rs 3.7 million.
No new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.
