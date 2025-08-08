Open Menu

Zero Dengue Case In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has released an updated data on dengue prevention and control showing a total of 4,275 patients have been screened, with 43 confirmed cases, including 24 in Rawalpindi and 19 in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has released an updated data on dengue prevention and control showing a total of 4,275 patients have been screened, with 43 confirmed cases, including 24 in Rawalpindi and 19 in Murree.

According to the update, currently 10 cases are admitted, with 5 still under treatment and no deaths have been reported.

Vector surveillance since January shows 1,189 teams were formulated who have checked 2,230,577 houses of which 53,136 have been identified as positive cases.

A total of 109,817 spots checked of which 10,715 were positive spots, and 63,831 were detected with larvae presence.

Punitive actions this year include 206 FIRs, 11 spots sealings, 448 challans issued and a fine over Rs 3.7 million.

No new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

56 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

8 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

3 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

3 minutes ago
Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

3 minutes ago
 UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th r ..

UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop

2 hours ago
 Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, ..

Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful

8 minutes ago
 ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independenc ..

ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations

10 minutes ago
 JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

10 minutes ago
 FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan