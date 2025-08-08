Open Menu

Independence Day Preparations In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:38 PM

On the special instructions of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, preparations for the 14th August 2025 Independence Day celebrations are in full swing

The RDA office and Murree Road have been beautifully decorated with national flags, electric lights and banners, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and love for the country.

A festive atmosphere prevails in Rawalpindi as the RDA’s dedicated team continues decorating Murree Road and other key locations across the city to create a bright, cheerful, and welcoming environment for citizens to enjoy the spirit of independence.

In her message, the DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, stated, Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices made for our beloved homeland.

This day carries the message of unity, harmony, and peace for all of us.

RDA is not only active in the field of development, but is also fully committed to promoting patriotism and solidarity among the public through the celebration of national events.

The RDA has also appealed to citizens to celebrate Independence Day with responsibility, maintaining cleanliness, order, and respecting the sanctity of the national flag.

The RDA remains committed to engaging the community in national celebrations while upholding the values that bind the nation together.

