CTD Arrests Accused Involved In Killing Cop

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:16 PM

CTD arrests accused involved in killing cop

The Sindh Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday announced arresting an accused involved in killing a cop and recovered arms from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday announced arresting an accused involved in killing a cop and recovered arms from his possession.

According to a news release, the CTD team acting on a tip off in Korangi area arrested Shahmir Ali and recovered a 30 bore pistol and four bullets from his possession.

The arrested accused, along with his three other accomplices who were already arrested, had shot injured a police constable Hamza Khan. Hamza later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Martyred policeman during patrolling had tried to stop the arrested accused from robbing a citizen and during exchange of firing the accused fled injuring the police constable.

Arrested accused confessed committing various robberies in Korangi area. Further investigations were underway.

