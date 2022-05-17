CTO recommends increase in fines over traffic violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has written a letter to DIG Traffic Punjab recommending hefty penalties over traffic violations for discipline and flow of traffic.

The CTO wrote in the letter that the current rate of fines for traffic violations was very low, adding that every year there was an increase in traffic violations as the CTP was taking action against over 3 million traffic violations every year.

He added that imposing fines of Rs. 200 or 500 was not creating any deterrence. He recommended that motorcyclists should be fined at least Rs. 2,000 and car drivers should be fined at least Rs. 5,000.

He was of the view that increasing traffic fines would discourage violators.

Muntazir Mehdi said that by increasing the rate of traffic fines, traffic jams and accidents could be controlled as the traffic accidents were on the rise due to continued traffic violations.