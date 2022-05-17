UrduPoint.com

CTO Recommends Increase In Fines Over Traffic Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CTO recommends increase in fines over traffic violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has written a letter to DIG Traffic Punjab recommending hefty penalties over traffic violations for discipline and flow of traffic.

The CTO wrote in the letter that the current rate of fines for traffic violations was very low, adding that every year there was an increase in traffic violations as the CTP was taking action against over 3 million traffic violations every year.

He added that imposing fines of Rs. 200 or 500 was not creating any deterrence. He recommended that motorcyclists should be fined at least Rs. 2,000 and car drivers should be fined at least Rs. 5,000.

He was of the view that increasing traffic fines would discourage violators.

Muntazir Mehdi said that by increasing the rate of traffic fines, traffic jams and accidents could be controlled as the traffic accidents were on the rise due to continued traffic violations.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Car Traffic Million

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

21 seconds ago
 PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says ..

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says Qamar Zaman Kaira

14 minutes ago
 Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal Fr ..

Hungary Says Yet to Receive Acceptable Proposal From EU on Russian Oil Embargo

14 minutes ago
 CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting ..

CTD arrests alleged woman suicide bomber targeting Chinese workers

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venu ..

Ukraine to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Venue Under Discussion - Culture M ..

14 minutes ago
 Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Cataloni ..

Collision of Freight, Passenger Trains in Catalonia Kills One Person - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.