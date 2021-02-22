CTP launches operation against vehicles with tinted glasses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a grand operation against vehicles with tinted glasses as special squads have been constituted to remove tinted glasses, tickets would be given to the violators while vehicle would also be impounded in the police station.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said a comprehensive campaign has been started against vehicles having tinted glasses both private and public.

He directed all wardens, beat incharge, sector incharge and Deputy Police Officer DSP's to take strict action and remove tinted glasses from vehicles without any distinction.

He said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, adding the campaign would be made effective and result oriented. The CTO said special campaigns were launched in past by the traffic police to educate road users especially motorists about observance of traffic rules which are for their own safety.

CTP has issued challan tickets some 888 vehicles having black papers and impounded number of vehicles in different police stations last month