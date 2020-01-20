UrduPoint.com
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Customs Sukkur on Monday destroyed a huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband worth Rs 187.465 million on the occasion of International Customs Day.

The customs while celebrating the International Customs Day torched a huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband goods including bottles of different brands of liquor, canes of bear, packets of Korean made cigarette, Gutka, empty printed aluminum bottles and bags, expired cosmetic products and others.

Officials of Anti Narcotics Force, Excise and Taxation, Motorway and Highway Police, large number of customs officers and media persons witnessed the destruction.

Talking to media Imran Rasool said the custom officers sacrificed a lot for the elimination of narcotics and its smuggling while the operation would continue till the end of smuggling.

