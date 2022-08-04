Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled cloth worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Customs authorities on Thursday seized huge quantity of smuggled cloth worth millions during raids at two factories in Korangi Industrial Area.

According to an official, the team of Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi on a tip off conducted raids on two factories located in Korangi Industrial Area and recovered 12 trucks loaded with 20700kg and 20300kg undyed and unbleached smuggled grey cloth, respectively.

The approximated value of the seized smuggled cloth was Rs. 60 million.

Two separate cases have been registered and further investigations initiated.