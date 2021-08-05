UrduPoint.com

Cycling Training Camp Starts

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A free cycling training camp started at Chak No 202 Gatti under the aegis of Divisional Cycling Association, here on Thursday.

Association President Khadim Hussain said the camp would continue till August 14.

He said training would be imparted to boys and girls free of cost during the 10-days camp.

On the last day of the camp, a competition would be held among cyclists and prizes and certificates would be distributed among participants, he added.

