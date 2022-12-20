Cylinder blast death toll rises to 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from the Bela cylinder blast tragedy had risen to 13, Incharge Burn Unit, Civil Hospital Karachi said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a person died on the spot in a terrible explosion of a cylinder in a shop near Chongi minibus stop in Bela city of Balochistan late Monday night.

As a result of the blast, as many as 25 people were severely burnt and shifted to the civil hospital of Karachi by the staff of Edhi Foundation and local administration.

Dr Rubina Ashraf, in-charge of the Burn Unit Civil Hospital Karachi informed media persons that 13 victims of the accident who suffered severe burns have died during treatment till Tuesday morning.

"As many as 12 injured in this tragic incident are still undergoing treatment at the Burns Center of the Civil Hospital," she maintained.

According to official reports, around 25 people were burnt in the incident while Rescue work is still underway after the tragic incident.