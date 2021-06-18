UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted; Five Arrested In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Jatli Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Jatli Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police in a raid arrested Umar, Rizwan, Rukhsar, Waqar and Haris, members of a dacoit gang. He informed that the criminals have been sent to Jail for an identification parade.

He informed that the Police team headed by Police Choki Incharge 'Amb', ASI Arslan, constituted under the supervision of SHO Jatli Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

SP Saddar said that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

The SP also lauded endeavour of Jatli police team for netting the accused.

