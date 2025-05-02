Open Menu

Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A dacoit was shot dead during a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that a team of Crime Control Department (CCD) Madina Division team on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.77-JB Mullanpur where the police witnessed four motorcycle-riding suspects.

The police signaled the outlaws for stop but they opened blunt firing on the police party.

The police in retaliation also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the criminals received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital for treatment but in vain as he expired. He was identified as Elahi Bukhsh resident of Ayub Colony who was wanted to the police in 27 cases of dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, etc.

The accused Elahi Bukhsh was also reportedly involved in killing two police officials including Sub Inspector (SI) Ghulam Qadir and Constable Noor Khan in 2003.

The police also recovered a motorcycle from the spot which was snatched from a citizen in the area of Gulberg police station some time ago. Further investigation was under progress, police spokesman added.

