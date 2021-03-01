UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DAO Asks Retired Govt Servants To Submit Documents For Early Pension Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:46 PM

DAO asks retired govt servants to submit documents for early pension payments

District Accounts Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Habibur Rehman Arain on Monday said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and under the directives of Government, retiring government servants shall submit their documents at Treasury Office at the earliest possible time so that pensions and benefits payments could be made in time

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District Accounts Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Habibur Rehman Arain on Monday said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and under the directives of Government, retiring government servants shall submit their documents at Treasury Office at the earliest possible time so that pensions and benefits payments could be made in time.

These views were expressed while handing over the retirement cheque and other documents to District and Sessions Judge Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Qazi who retired on February 28, 2021.

The District Accounts Officer said that in case the documents of retiring government servants are not submitted with the treasury office in time, the pensioner would be released Anticipatory Pension so that the retired employee could meet house expenses.

Later District Accounts Officer presented traditional Sindh Ajrak and Cap to Retired District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Qazi and DSJ Qazi presented a souvenir to District Accounts Officer Habib ur Rehman.

Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon, Hidayatullah Dawoodi and other staff were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Martyrs Shaheed Amjad Ali February Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Police warns of social media scams

3 minutes ago

Hundreds nominated for Peace Prize: Nobel Institut ..

34 seconds ago

Rashid, envoy discuss enhancing bilateral relation ..

36 seconds ago

Shuakat invites opposition's ruckus in PA

2 minutes ago

Classes of newly approved medical college would st ..

2 minutes ago

No precedent of live telecast of court proceedings ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.