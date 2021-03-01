DAO asks retired govt servants to submit documents for early pension payments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Accounts Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Habibur Rehman Arain on Monday said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and under the directives of Government, retiring government servants shall submit their documents at Treasury Office at the earliest possible time so that pensions and benefits payments could be made in time

These views were expressed while handing over the retirement cheque and other documents to District and Sessions Judge Shaheed Benazirabad Amjad Ali Qazi who retired on February 28, 2021.

The District Accounts Officer said that in case the documents of retiring government servants are not submitted with the treasury office in time, the pensioner would be released Anticipatory Pension so that the retired employee could meet house expenses.

Later District Accounts Officer presented traditional Sindh Ajrak and Cap to Retired District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Qazi and DSJ Qazi presented a souvenir to District Accounts Officer Habib ur Rehman.

Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon, Hidayatullah Dawoodi and other staff were present on the occasion.