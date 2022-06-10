DAP sales witness significant increase of 106.3% in April 2022: FFC

The Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC)'s sales of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), a key agricultural product, witnessed a significant increase of 106.3% to 95,000 tonnes in April 2022, against 46,000 tonnes recorded in the same month last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC)'s sales of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), a key agricultural product, witnessed a significant increase of 106.3% to 95,000 tonnes in April 2022, against 46,000 tonnes recorded in the same month last year.

To note, the price of a 50 kg bag of DAP in the domestic market during April 2022 edged up by 0.

7% to Rs9,396 when compared to Rs9,327 reported in March 2022, a monthly report of fertilizer offtake issued by the National Fertilizer Development Company (NDFC) showed.

The FFC has increased DAP prices by Rs700 per bag with effect from June 18, 2022, it said, adding, "Due to steep PKR depreciation, and rising international & local freight costs, we expect another hike to the tune of Rs 300-400/bag in July-22."