Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, both central leaders of the PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, submitted nomination papers for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proposers.