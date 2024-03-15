Open Menu

Dar Submits Nomination Papers For Islamabad Technocrat Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The nomination papers of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were submitted on Friday to contest the technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, both central leaders of the PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, submitted nomination papers for former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proposers.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Nomination Papers Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program ..

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP

9 minutes ago
 Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Ha ..

Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat

9 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

9 minutes ago
 US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN ..

US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..

9 minutes ago
 Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league ..

Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins

8 minutes ago
 DSP gunned down in Sibi

DSP gunned down in Sibi

8 minutes ago
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean ..

21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey

8 minutes ago
 ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual co ..

ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation

12 minutes ago
 Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback ..

Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..

37 minutes ago
 Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratod ..

Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero

8 minutes ago
 200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 ..

200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan