DC appreciates DHO Abbottabad,medical staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday appreciated the services of District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada his team of doctors and staff working on the front line.

Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan, representative of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, doctors and other staff of the Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad lauded the services of doctors and medical staff for their excellent performance during the Coronavirus outbreak.