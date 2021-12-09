UrduPoint.com

DC Appreciates DHO Abbottabad,medical Staff

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

DC appreciates DHO Abbottabad,medical staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday appreciated the services of District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada his team of doctors and staff working on the front line.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr.

Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan, representative of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, doctors and other staff of the Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad lauded the services of doctors and medical staff for their excellent performance during the Coronavirus outbreak.

