DC Chairs Meeting Of District Price Control Committee

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC chairs meeting of district price control committee

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho Wednesday presided over a meeting of district price control committee for fixing prices of daily use items during the Holy month of Ramzan.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner directed departments concerned to set prices of daily use commodities so that poor and needy people could purchase edibles at reasonable rates.

The DC emphasized on retailers and wholesalers to sell daily use items according to fixed rates in order to provide relief to poor people. He also directed to ensure maximum availability of daily use commodities and avoid hoarding during the holy month.

He also warned to take stern action against traders under price, hoarding and profiteering control act 1977. The DC also instructed traders to display rate lists of daily use items in shops on a daily basis and any complaint in this regard should be lodged in the complaint centre setup in the DC office on telephone numbers 0232-920899-0232-920667.

The deputy commissioner asked the district food controller Tharparkar to ensure availability of wheat at flour mills and display flour rate lists in different cities of the district.

He directed all Taluka Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to set up complaint cells in their respective areas to ensure implementation of Ramzan ordinance. Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Tharparkar Rajesh Kumar, District food controller Amjad Memon, DSP Abdul Rashid Saraai, ACs Mithi, Islamkot, Diplo and Nangarparkar, Mukhtiarkars, traders representative Haji Muhammad Aslam aimkhani and officers of Bureau of supply and prices were also present in the meeting.

