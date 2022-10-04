UrduPoint.com

DC Constitutes Committee For Monitoring Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon has instructed to set up Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah in order to check the arrangements made for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Other members of the Monitoring Committee are Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Municipal Officer, Sub Divisional Officer Hesco, Assistant Engineer Provincial Roads, Moulana Nisar Ahmed Sikandari, Muhammad Ashraf Arain Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori and Syed Nizamuddin Shah Lakyari.

The Monitoring Committee would keep coordination with law enforcing agencies; watch the arrangements regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the routes of processions and rallies, sanitation and removal of encroachments from procession routes.

Meanwhile DC has also formed Illumination Committee headed by Assistant Commissioner with Mukhtarkar, Chief Municipal Officer, Town Officer, Sub Divisional Officer Hesco, Moulana Nisar Ahmed Sikandari, Muhammad Ashraf Arain Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori, Syed Nizamuddin Shah and President Nawabshah Press Club as its members.

The Illumination Committee would visit different city areas on 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, watch the illumination and would propose first, second and third position for award of prize.

