DC deputes monitoring officers to improve cleanliness arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : The officers of district administration will monitor cleanliness arrangements in the city, and submit reports to deputy commissioner office twice on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak instructed additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to monitor solid waste management company working.

They have also been directed to pay regular visits to assigned areas in order to improve the performance of solid waste management company regarding cleanliness arrangements, absent staffers and out of order machinery.

In morning time, the report will be submitted at 10:00 am and the second report at 9:00 pm, on daily basis. The task will surely help improve cleanliness arrangements in the city.