UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Deputes Monitoring Officers To Improve Cleanliness Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:43 PM

DC deputes monitoring officers to improve cleanliness arrangements

The officers of district administration will monitor cleanliness arrangements in the city, and submit reports to deputy commissioner office twice on daily basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : The officers of district administration will monitor cleanliness arrangements in the city, and submit reports to deputy commissioner office twice on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak instructed additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to monitor solid waste management company working.

They have also been directed to pay regular visits to assigned areas in order to improve the performance of solid waste management company regarding cleanliness arrangements, absent staffers and out of order machinery.

In morning time, the report will be submitted at 10:00 am and the second report at 9:00 pm, on daily basis. The task will surely help improve cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

Taliban Open to Intra-Afghan Talks in Uzbekistan - ..

4 minutes ago

Police Mobile Khidmat Service starts functioning

4 minutes ago

Govt denies forensic report of judge Arshad Malik' ..

15 minutes ago

JudgeMentall Hai Kya is all about celebrating indi ..

34 seconds ago

Game of thrones cast defend final season at Comic- ..

35 seconds ago

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in Chin ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.