DC Dera Chairs Meeting Of Revenue Officials For Resolving Public Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Abdul Nasir Khan chaired a meeting of Revenue officials of all tehsils of District to resolve public issues and review the performance of the revenue staff.
Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed the Revenue officials for improvement in their performance in order to play their active role in resolving the public issues and providing relief to the general public
Deputy Commissioner said that all resources will be used to ensure the provision of all revenue-related facilities to the common people and in this regard, all officers should work diligently in the performance of their duties with the motto of serving the public so that the poor people are provided with facilities as per the government's vision.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jamil, all Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Sub-Registrar, Law Officers and other concerned officers.
The meeting discussed in detail the pending revenue cases, transfers, government arrears, individual collection and other factors. During the meeting, all officers were urged to ensure all possible steps in resolving public problems and consider public service as an act of worship so that the common poor people feel relief.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that the problems of the people are being solved by the continuous holding of revenue-related Darbars, which is an encouraging thing, therefore, by directly contacting the people, their problems will be solved at their doorsteps. The meeting also discussed the transfers of revenue staff and issued necessary instructions so that transparency can be maintained.
