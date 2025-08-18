DC Dera Orders Swift Drainage Measures Amid Flood Risk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan on Monday conducted a detailed inspection of the city and adjoining areas following heavy rains that caused severe water flow and blockage of drainage channels
During the visit, he was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Syed Arsalan.
On this occasion, WSSC Duty In-charge Abdul Rahman Sadozai and Chief Sanitary Inspector Javed Baloch briefed the officials on the drainage system.
The DC directed Rescue 1122, Civil Defence volunteers, WSSC staff, and all relevant departments to remain on high alert to ensure timely and effective response in case of emergencies.
He further instructed WSSC authorities to immediately clear garbage and obstructions from drains and pathways.
While interacting with locals, he urged them to stay away from the River Indus due to potential flood risks.
The DC personally inspected drainage points across the city and later visited flood-affected areas in Tehsil Paharpur and Dera’s riverine belt, where he met with affected families.
He assured them that the district administration was fully mobilizing its resources to support relief operations.
He added that the provincial government and district administration stood firmly with the people during this testing time and would continue to provide all necessary assistance until complete rehabilitation is ensured.
